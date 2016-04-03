Cardiff Devils: Andrew Lord praises team after third-place finish

Cardiff Devils won 33 of their 52 Elite League matches in the regular 2015-16 campaign

Cardiff Devils finished third in Ice Hockey's Elite League play-offs after thrashing Fife 6-0.

Beaten 6-2 by Coventry in Saturday's semi-finals, Devils were dominant in their final game of the season.

Cardiff were second to Sheffield in the regular season, and player-coach Andrew Lord was happy with his team's efforts.

"I've told the guys I'm really, really proud of them for the way they played. They did everything I asked of them and more," he said.

"They really brought Cardiff Devils hockey back, because it was gone for a while there.

"I know people are a little bit down right now but that's because we were able to raise expectations."

Cardiff Devils' Joey Martin was named Elite League Player of the Year and best forward.

Team-mate Ben Bowns won best British player and Netminder of the Year; while Andrew Hotham was named defenceman of the year.