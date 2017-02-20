BBC Sport - Elite League: Cardiff Devils complete weekend double over Belfast Giants
- From the section Ice hockey
The Cardiff Devils win both their weekend matches against the Belfast Giants to strengthen their grip at the top of the Elite League table.
The leaders fought back from 3-0 down on Friday night to win 4-3 at the SSE Arena, and the Giants were again defeated on Saturday, going down 3-2.
Belfast now trail Cardiff by seven points at the top of the table, with the Devils also enjoying a game in hand over their rivals.