Stanley Cup: Pittsburgh Penguins beat Nashville Predators in game one

Pittsburgh Penguins are the defending Stanley Cup champions

Pittsburgh Penguins scored two late goals to beat Nashville Predators 5-3 in game one of the Stanley Cup final.

The Predators had fought back from 3-0 down to level in the third period.

But two goals in the final four minutes from Jake Guentzel and Nick Bonino secured victory for the defending champions at PPG Paints Arena.

Play was stopped early in the second period to remove a dead catfish that was thrown on to the ice by a Predators fan - a tradition dating back to 2003.

Nashville are playing in their first Stanley Cup finals since their formation in 1998.

Game two of the best-of-seven series is in Pittsburgh on Wednesday (01:00 BST on Thursday).