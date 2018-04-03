Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Great Britain have won their first three games in Group A

Great Britain thrashed Mexico 5-0 to maintain their 100% record in their World Championship Division II group in Maribor, Slovenia.

Britain had five different scorers in the game and top Group A after wins over Australia and North Korea.

"There were good performances across the ice and I liked the way we didn't lose our concentration," said head coach Cheryl Smith.

Britain come up against hosts Slovenia in their next game on Wednesday.