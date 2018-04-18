Belfast to welcome US collegiate women's teams next January

Clarkson's men proved too strong for Providence in the 2017 Friendship Four final

Clarkson and Northeastern will become the first women's NCAA ice hockey collegiate teams to compete outside North America when they play in Belfast next January.

The two women's teams will play two games at the SSE Arena in the first week of January.

Clarkson won the 2018 NCAA Women's Championship.

Colgate, New Hampshire, Northeastern and Princeton have also been announced as the teams for the 2019 tournament.

The 2019 competition will be the fifth staging of the Belfast competition.

The two women's games next January will take place prior to Belfast Giants matches.

"We are pleased that both Northeastern and Clarkson will bring women's ice hockey to Belfast," said Hockey East commissioner Joe Bertagna in a statement.

"They are two traditionally strong programmes who will entertain Belfast crowds with their skill and passion. We hope to expand into tournament format at some point."

The 2018 competition will take place in November with Union, Yale, Boston University and UConn in action.