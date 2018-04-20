Darcy Murphy: Canadian forward signs deal for second season with Belfast Giants

Darcy Murphy helped the Giants win the Challenge Cup in his first season in Belfast

Darcy Murphy has signed for a second season with Belfast Giants.

Ontario native Murphy, 25, helped the Giants win the Challenge Cup in his first season in Belfast.

Giants coach Adam Keefe said Murphy "brings energy and a strong competitive level to the team" in addition to his scoring prowess after scoring 33 goals.

"I know our fans love Darcy and I believe he will continue to put up even bigger numbers in his second year here in Belfast," added Keefe.

Murphy said remaining in Belfast was "an easy decision".

"Belfast is a team and a city I fell in love with last season. The fans here are unbelievable and being able to bring a trophy back to Belfast was a special moment - something I want to do again."

Murphy's first appearance in Belfast was for the Colgate University in the inaugural Friendship Four in 2015.