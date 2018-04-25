GB ice hockey team beat Poland in World Championship

Great Britain men secured the second win of their World Championship campaign by beating Poland 5-3.

Goals from Brett Perlini and Colin Shields put GB 2-1 up before Poland hit back for a 3-2 lead.

GB, who were thrashed by Kazakhstan in their last game, took control with further goals from Brendan Brooks, Ben O'Connor and Jonathan Phillips.

Britain face Italy in their next round-robin game on Friday before meeting hosts Hungary the following day.

Competing in Division One for the first time in five years they sit third in the six-team table after three games.

GB are in the second tier of the sport but gold or silver at this event will see them join the likes of Canada, USA and Russia at the elite level.

Analysis

Head coach Pete Russell enjoyed the victory

BBC ice hockey commentator Seth Bennett

Wednesday's win over Poland means GB have a genuine shot at a medal, and with that a chance of promotion.

Credit must go to head coach Pete Russell, who has matured and grown over the past three years in the role.

He made a decision here, which he wouldn't have made in his first tournament in Eindhoven - moving Brooks onto the second line paid off as Robert Dowd and Brooks combined for the game-tying goal, then calling a timeout when GB got a 5-3 power play which led to the game-winning goal from O'Connor.

Coaches often get criticised when they make mistakes and results don't go their way. Now is the time for Russell and his coaching staff to get the plaudits.