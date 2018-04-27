GB ice hockey beat Italy to close on World Championship promotion

Great Britain are ranked 24th in the world, five places below Italy

Great Britain men could secure promotion to world ice hockey's top tier on Saturday after a 4-3 victory over Italy in Budapest on Friday.

GB have won three of their four round-robin games in the World Championship.

They will return to the top tier for the first time since 1994 if they earn at least a point in their final group match against Hungary (18:30 BST)

By securing promotion, they will join nations such as Canada, USA and Russia at elite level.

Live coverage of GB's match against Hungary will be on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and the BBC Sport website and app.

Analysis

BBC ice hockey commentator Seth Bennett

This campaign will be one that lives long in the memory for ice hockey fans irrespective of what happens in the final game against Hungary. Right now, Britain are on the cusp of doing something that has not happened since 1994, which is get promotion to the top tier of world ice hockey.

The win against Italy was huge. It required guts, desire and a mental fortitude that has so often let GB down. So often in the past, GB have thrown it away when poised for success, but this group of players have a different mindset. They believe they can win back-to-back gold medals and they are 60 minutes away from doing just that.

Promotion to the top tier gives the sport a credibility it has lacked. In an import-heavy domestic league, GB has struggled to achieve on the international stage. But with the Elite League rising in quality, the national team has benefited and this tournament will put the nation that gave ice hockey the Stanley Cup and that won Olympic gold well and truly back on the map.

Now all they have to do is get a point... so much easier said than done.