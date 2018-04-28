Great Britain return to elite level after victory over Hungary

GB finished with four wins and one defeat in the round-robin series

Great Britain men secured promotion back to ice hockey's elite level for the first time since 1994 with an overtime win over Hungary in Budapest.

Robert Farmer equalised with 15 seconds of regulation time remaining to give GB the point they needed from the World Championship Division 1A game.

Hosts Hungary had led 2-0 in the third quarter before Robert Dowd's goal set up a frantic finish.

GB are the first team to win back-to-back gold medals in Division 1.

After a 2-2 draw in regulation time, the British team, who had been in the third tier and ranked 29th in recent years, won 3-2 in overtime.

The two points for an overtime win meant GB topped their group with 11 points, with Italy also earning promotion.

Peter Russell's team will now play in the 2019 World Championships alongside some of the world's best teams such as Canada, Russia, USA and Sweden.

Netminder Ben Bowns, who made a series of vital saves - including a penalty-shot stop when the score was 2-1, told BBC Sport: "There's going to be a lot of shots next year! It's going to be fun, I can't wait.

"We generated momentum, got a scrappy goal that was exactly what we needed and the guys kept going and we got the equaliser."

GB captain Jonathan Phillips added: "We set our goal and we didn't give up and showed the character to come back from a terrible first period when I think the nerves set in."

P W OT W OT L L F A Pts Great Britain 5 3 1 0 1 16 15 11 Italy 5 3 0 0 2 15 11 9 Kazakhstan 5 3 0 0 2 18 10 9 Hungary 5 2 0 1 2 9 14 7 Slovenia 5 2 0 0 3 15 15 6 Poland 5 1 0 0 4 11 19 3