Jim Vandermeer: Defenceman back for fourth season with Belfast Giants

Jim Vandermeer celebrates scoring for the Belfast Giants

Canadian defenceman Jim Vandermeer is returning to the Belfast Giants for a fourth season.

The 37-year-old has impressed over the previous three years with his displays on the blueline.

Last season he posted 86 penalty minutes, eight goals and 17 assists, good for 25 points in 35 games.

"I know our fans love the size that he brings to our blueline as well as his style of play," said Giants head coach Adam Keefe.

He added: "Jim's NHL experience is invaluable to our locker room and he is a great asset to have on the coaching team."

Vandermeer will continue in his role of player/assistant coach under Keefe for a second successive season.

He played 482 NHL games in total for the Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks, Calgary Flames, Phoenix Coyotes, Edmonton Oilers and San Jose Sharks.