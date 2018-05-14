Belfast Giants: New arrival Lewis Hook among six signings

Giants all-time leading scorer Colin Shields returns for an 11th season

The Belfast Giants have announced the signing Great Britain international Lewis Hook.

The 21-year-old forward is one of six players to be confirmed on the Giants' roster for next season.

Colin Shields, Stephen Murphy, Mark Garside, Dustin Johner and Jonathan Ferland all return to Adam Keefe's side.

Hook joins from Milton Keynes Lightning where he registered 11 goals and 15 assists last season.

Hook has represented Great Britain at Under-18 and Under-20 level and was called into the senior squad prior to the World Championships in April, although he did not make the final squad.

A prolific scorer for Milton Keynes in the English Premier League, Hook enjoyed a productive debut season in the 2017/18 Elite League.

Jim Vandermeer and Darcy Murphy were the first players to renew their commitment to the Giants ahead of the new season.

Shields, the Giants all-time leading scorer, returns for a 11th season, one more than netminder Murphy who has been awarded a testimonial in recognition of his outstanding services to the organisation.

Garside missed much of the last campaign with injury but is back for a ninth season while Johner and Ferland were part of the squad that won the Challenge Cup in March.