Stanley Cup final: Vegas Golden Knights beat Washington Capitals 6-4 in opening game

Tomas Nosek had scored just eight goals in 79 games this season, before scoring twice against Washington Capitals

The Vegas Golden Knights beat Washington Capitals 6-4 in a dramatic opening game of the best-of-seven Stanley Cup final.

The lead changed hands four times in Las Vegas before two goals from Tomas Nosek earned the hosts the win.

Colin Miller, William Karlsson, Reilly Smith and Ryan Reaves also scored as the Knights claimed the series lead.

The Capitals' goals came from Brett Connolly, Nicklas Backstrom, John Carlson and Tom Wilson.

The Knights, who have been labelled the 'Golden Misfits' by some of the players, were given odds of 500-1 to win the title at the start of their inaugural campaign.

"We feed off the energy, we have been feeding off the energy all year," said Reaves. "The fans have been great, and they brought it tonight."

The Knights opened the scoring through Miller but their rivals took a 2-1 lead with two goals in 42 seconds from Connolly and Backstrom.

It was the first time the Knights had trailed at home in regulation in the play-offs but they levelled through Karlsson.

Smith put the home side in front, only for goals from Carlson and Wilson to give the Caps a 4-3 lead, but Reaves equalised before Nosek claimed a rare double.

Game two also takes place in Las Vegas, on Wednesday at 20:00 local time (Thursday, 04:00 BST).

"I expect us to have a response, we have more to our game," said Caps coach Barry Trotz. "I think we have another level to our game, that's the exciting thing."