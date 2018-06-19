Elite League: Kendall McFaull and Josh Roach join Belfast Giants

Kendal McFaull and Josh Roach in action for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies

Belfast Giants have added a further two players to their roster for the new Elite League season.

Kendal McFaull and Josh Roach have both joined the Challenge Cup holders from the University of Saskatchewan Huskies.

"That's what we're looking to add this year," said Giants head coach Adam Keefe of his new recruits.

"Some young, hungry guys that come in and impress right away and they want to continue to get better every year and build on their careers."

Roach, 25, is capable of playing in both attack and defence and posted 36 goals and 75 assists in 130 games during his five seasons with the Huskies.

McFaull, 26, is an imposing defenceman who has also spent the past five years in Saskatchewan and was drafted 155th overall in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the former Atlanta Thrashers, now Winnipeg Jets.

"In the last few years here, we've been trying to bring younger guys in and move them on to better leagues in Europe and have good careers," added Keefe.

"That's something we want to build on and we want to continue to bring guys in and make them have great seasons here and develop here and if they want to stay that's awesome but if they want to move on and if they get an opportunity to move on that's only going to help us in future, recruitment wise.

"I'm sure Kendal and Josh both have aspirations in hockey and they want to move on to the best league that they can possibly get to so it's my job to help them get there."