Ice Hockey: Cardiff Devils re-sign Fournier for fourth season

Gleason Fournier was part of the Calder Cup winning Grand Rapids Griffins team in 2013

Cardiff Devils have re-signed defenceman Gleason Fournier for a fourth season at the club.

The 26-year-old French-Canadian joined the Devils from East Coast Hockey League side Alaska Aces in 2016 after a decade of playing in North America.

Fournier was the seventh highest-scoring defenceman in the league last season with 16 goals and 42 assists.

"Gleason is one of the best, if not the best skater in the EIHL," said Devils coach Andrew Lord.

"He has an ability to pick up the puck in his own end and go coast to coast with ease, but his speed lets him always get back into position on defence.

"His skating and offensive skill makes him dangerous every time he is on the ice and he gives us an added offensive element that can catch out a lot of teams."

Devils forward Craig Moore and defenceman Josh Batch have also re-signed, as well as goaltending pair Ben Bowns and Thomas Murdy, however Andrew Hotham has left.