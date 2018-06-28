Elite League: Defenceman Curtis Leonard joins Belfast Giants

Curtis Leonard (left) scored three goals and made 18 assists for the Fort Wayne Komets last season

Belfast Giants have announced the capture of Curtis Leonard.

The defenceman joins the Giants after two seasons with minor professional league team, Fort Wayne Komets.

Leonard helped the Komets to second place in the ECHL central division last season, scoring three goals and contributing 18 assists in 86 games.

The 25-year-old will join fellow new arrivals Paul Swindlehurst and Kendall McFaull as part of a new-look Giants defence next season.

"I am good friends with [Giants forward] Darcy Murphy and he told me how great the fans and the city of Belfast are - it was a very attractive place to play," said Leonard.

"I am a competitor and I want to win at all costs. I am a team guy who wants to be effective, compete hard and do my job well."

A graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York, where he was appointed team captain in his final year, Leonard was voted the 'Best Defensive Defenceman' by the Professional Hockey Players' Association last season.

The Canadian made his professional debut with the Reading Royals in the 2014/15 season while also playing one game in the American Hockey League with Rochester Americans.

He split the 2015/16 season between the Royals, Komets and the Evansville Icemen before rejoining the Komets for the following two seasons.