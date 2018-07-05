Jonathan Boxill: Forward returns to Belfast Giants

Boxill made 136 appearances for the Giants between 2015 and 2017.

Forward Jonathan Boxill will return to the Belfast Giants for a second spell having signed from Milton Keynes Lightning.

The Englishman contributed 13 goals and 10 assists during his two-season stint in Belfast between 2015 and 2017.

"I am excited to get here in early August and get the ball rolling. I am very happy to be back," Boxill told Giants' podcast A View From The Bridge.

The 29-year-old has also made 13 appearances for Team GB.

Having started his Elite League career with the Nottingham Panthers, Bracknell-born Boxill won the Challenge Cup in 2014 before signing for the Giants.

He played 136 games for the Belfast outfit during which time he made his national team debut.

As current Challenge Cup holders the Giants will begin their 2018/19 Continental Cup journey at the semi-final stage in Belfast.

Adam Keefe's side will sake on Croatia's Medvescak Zagreb and GKS Katowice of Poland in Group E of the competition between 15-17 November.