Cardiff Devils sign forward Michael Hedden and re-sign another three

Cardiff Devils have signed Canadian forward Michael Hedden and re-signed the trio of Justin Faryna, Layne Ulmer and Matthew Myers.

Hedden, who most recently played for German side Straubing Tigers, was a key member of the 2014 Calder Cup-winning Texas Stars team.

Forward Hedden played with fellow Devil Joey Martin for Canadian junior team Thorold Blackhawks from 2003 to 2005.

"We wanted him bad and finally we've landed him," said coach Andrew Lord.

"He's going to bring a tonne of speed down either wing, he's great around the net, he goes for the hard areas and competes well.

"He is a winner and I know he is very hungry to get back to winning ways and he is a huge addition for us in the room and on the ice."

Canadian Faryna, 29, will return for his second year with the Devils after an impressive debut season which saw him score 25 Elite League goals, the second most at the club.

Fellow Canadian Ulmer re-signs for his third season in south Wales, after two consecutive seasons with more than 50 points for goals and assists.

The 37-year-old has built up a reputation for scoring goals at crucial times, particularly in front of the net during power plays.

The third returning player, Cardiff-born Myers, will be entering his eighth season as a Devil.

The 33-year-old British international made his first appearance for the Devils more than 17 years ago, before spells at Nottingham Panthers and one year in the United States.

The trio join several other Devils players from last season, including netminding duo Ben Bowns and Thomas Murdy.