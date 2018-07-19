Ice Hockey: Challenge Cup back in Cardiff for 2019

Belfast Giants' Darcy Murphy and Cardiff Devils' Joey Martin compete

Ice hockey's Challenge Cup final returns to Cardiff for a third successive year in 2019.

It will again be played at Ice Arena Wales, on Sunday, 10 March.

Devils Managing Director Todd Kelman said: "We have seen many great sporting events come to Cardiff over the years, and we're proud to be able to keep the Challenge Cup Final at the forefront of that."

Belfast Giants beat Cardiff Devils at the same venue to take the 2018 title.