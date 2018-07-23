Cardiff Devils begin Elite League title defence against Nottingham Panthers

Last season was the sixth time Cardiff Devils have won the regular season Championship, the first was in 1990

Cardiff Devils will begin the defence of their Elite League title at home against Nottingham Panthers.

But Devils will have to wait until 15 September to begin their campaign.

On the opening day of fixtures on 8 September. Panthers face Manchester Storm whilst Sheffield Steelers take on Milton Keynes Lightning in

Devils, last season's Elite League, Erhardt Conference and Play-off champions will be hoping to win a third successive league title this season.

Following the Panthers game the Devils face a trip to the Steelers in a replay of last season's Play-off final.

Cardiff Devils' first five fixtures:

Devils v Nottingham Panthers - Saturday, 15 September

Sheffield Steelers v Devils - Sunday, 23 September

Nottingham Panthers v Devils - Wednesday, 26 September

Devils v Glasgow Clan - Sunday, 30 September

Dundee Stars v Devils - Wednesday, 3 October