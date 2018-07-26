Patrick Dwyer: NHL veteran and former USA squad member joins Belfast Giants

Patrick Dwyer scored 50 goals during seven seasons with Carolina Hurricanes

Former NHL player Patrick Dwyer has signed with Belfast Giants for the upcoming Elite League season.

Dwyer, 35, played for seven seasons with NHL franchise Carolina Hurricanes and joins the Giants after one year with Danish side Sonderjyske where he scored 10 goals in 26 appearances.

The right wing was also part of the USA squad at the 2012 World Championships.

"From early on in my career, Belfast was always a place I was intrigued to come and play in," said Dwyer.

Speaking to the Belfast Giants' podcast, A View from the Bridge, Dwyer added: "We almost came to an agreement last Summer and unfortunately it did not work out.

"However I am excited this year to get to go and play for the Giants," added the 35-year-old, who played more than 400 NHL games for the Hurricanes between 2008-15.

"It was amazing to get the chance to play professionally and play in the NHL with the Hurricanes. I enjoyed and relished the opportunity and can recall all of my 400 plus games."

Having played at the game's top level and been on an annual salary of $900,000 in his final two years with the Hurricanes, Dwyer insists his motivation to achieve success with the Giants remains strong.

"I am a hard working guy whether it is on the forecheck or on defence. I can put up points too and enjoy helping on the powerplay. I am willing to do whatever we need to do to hoist some championships in Belfast."

Dwyer is the latest attacker to join the Giants roster following the arrivals of Lewis Hook, Josh Roach and Jonathan Boxill during the off season.

Before the start of the Elite League season away to Dundee Stars on 8 September, the Giants will play Manitoba Bisons in a two-game exhibition series in Belfast on 25-26 August.

As the current Challenge Cup holders Adam Keefe's side will also feature in the 2018/19 Continental Cup this season and will take on Croatia's Medvescak Zagreb and GKS Katowice of Poland in Group E of the competition between 15-17 November.