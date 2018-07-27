Blair Riley: Captain to remain with Belfast Giants for a third season
Blair Riley has agreed a new deal with the Belfast Giants which will keep the captain at the club for a third straight season.
Canadian forward Riley, 32, joined the Giants from AHL outfit Stockton Heat in 2016 and played in last season's Challenge Cup-winning team.
Riley's decision is a further boost for the Giants after the signing of former NHL player Patrick Dwyer.
The Giants have also signed Lewis Hook, Josh Roach and Jonathan Boxill.