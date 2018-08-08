2019 World Championships: Great Britain to start against Germany

GB became the first team to win back-to-back gold medals in Division 1

Great Britain will begin their first World Championship campaign since 1994 with a match against Germany in Slovakia in May next year.

GB had been in the third tier and ranked 29th in recent years but secured their return to the elite level with an overtime win over Hungary in April.

They have been drawn in Group A, based in Kosice, and the matches will all take place at the Steel Arena.

Pete Russell's side will also face top seeds Canada, Denmark, USA and Finland.

The top four teams from each of the two groups will form the quarter-final line-up.

Sweden are the holders after beating Switzerland in this year's final.

Great Britain's World Championship 2019 schedule (all times Slovakia local time, +1 BST):

Saturday 11 May: Germany v GB 16:15

Sunday 12 May: GB v Canada 20:15

Tuesday 14 May: GB v Denmark 16:15

Wednesday 15 May: USA v GB 16:15

Friday 17 May: Finland v GB 20:15

Saturday 18 May: GB v Slovakia 20:15

Monday 20 May: France v GB 16:15