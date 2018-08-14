Goaltending coach Dan Brabon back at Cardiff Devils
Goaltending coach Dan Brabon will return to Cardiff Devils this season to work with Ben Bowns and Thomas Murdy.
The 36-year-old also works with Swindon Wildcats and the Okanagan Hockey Academy Under-18s.
"He has played a big role in my development," said Bowns.
"Just having someone with an eye for the game and experience as a netminder to be able to offer their advice on what they are seeing during a game has been invaluable."