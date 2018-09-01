Champions Hockey League: Cardiff Devils 2-3 SC Bern

Cardiff Devils were denied their first Champions Hockey League point as they succumbed to SC Bern in overtime.

There was no score in the opening period as Devils sought to bounce back from their opening defeat by Red Bull Salzburg.

Mark Richardson got Devils' opener in the second period and after Thomas Ruefenacht equalised, Bern went ahead through Calle Andersson.

Mike Hedden levelled, but Andrew Ebbett settled it 50 seconds into overtime.

Devils, who are bottom of Group G, travel to Salzburg on Thursday, 6 September for that rematch before moving on to Bern two days later.