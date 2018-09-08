Champions Hockey League: SC Bern 3-2 Cardiff Devils

Devils summer signing Mike Hedden could not find the back of the net as he did against Salzburg earlier in the week

Cardiff Devils let a third-period lead slip as they lost their Champions Hockey League game against SC Bern.

Matthew Myers gave the Devils the lead in the first period before the hosts hit back early in the second through Simon Moser.

Joey Martin restored the Devils' lead but two third-period goals from Ramon Untersander and Gregory Sciaroni condemned the Devils to defeat.

Victory ensured Bern completed the double over the Elite League champions.

Winless Devils remain bottom of a table led by unbeaten Bern with Salzburg second and Vaxjo third.