Challenge Cup Group B: Murphy hits treble as Giants beat Fife

Belfast Giants go in search of a goal against Fife Flyers in Sunday's Challange Cup game

Darcy Murphy scored a hat-trick as holders Belfast Giants defeated Fife Flyers 3-1 to complete a weekend double in the Challenge Cup.

Murphy found the net in each period in Scotland and the visitors were 3-0 in front before Scott Aarssen struck a late consolation for the Flyers.

Belfast began the season on Saturday night with a 4-2 away success over Dundee Stars.

It's the perfect start for the Giants in their defence of the trophy.

Murphy's strike at 11:49, with assists to David Rutherford and Pat Dwyer, gave the Giants a deserved first-period lead.

Later in the opening 20 minutes, Jonathan Boxill took exception to a late hit from Danick Gautier on Rutherford and dropped the gloves with the Flyers forward.

The away side continued to impress in the middle period, outshooting the Flyers 17-4.

Giants forward Jonathan Ferland goes on the attack at the Fife Ice Arena

At 32:20 Murphy posted his and his team's second of the game when he finished well after a goalmouth scramble, assisted by Guillaume Gelinas.

With Rutherford sitting out a two-minute interference call, it was that man Murphy again who would pick up on a Flyers giveaway, skate the puck into the hosts zone and slot the puck cooly past Shane Owen in the Fife net.

Murphy's hat-trick goal came at 43:58, unassisted and shorthanded, as the Giants extended their lead yet again.

The Flyers ended Belfast's shutout hopes as Aarssen rifled the puck into the Giants net from the blueline at 54:19, assisted by Carlo Finucci and Evan Stoflet.