Elite League: Dundee Stars 2-3 Cardiff Devils (OT)

Mark Louis breaks the puck out of the Devils zone

Gleason Fournier scored in overtime to clinch an Elite League victory for Cardiff Devils at Dundee Stars.

Stephen Dixon stole the puck in the Stars zone to open the scoring for Devils, before Charles Linglet doubled their lead on the power play.

Stars, playing a fifth game in seven nights, fought back impressively as Jordan Cownie hit two power play goals.

But all that hard work was undone early in overtime as Fournier claimed a solo goal to clinch the two points.

Cardiff Devils coach Andrew Lord told BBC Sport Wales:

"It comes down to wins and we got the job done. It was a 'greasy road win' as they call it - we weren't quite at our best.

"They made it a really closely contested third period but I'm really happy the way we closed it out, a really huge two points with the overtime win.

"It's been a great start to the year - even in the Champions League against the European teams we really gave it our all and had some great games right down to the wire."