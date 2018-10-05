Elite League: Giants off bottom with 5-1 win over Milton Keynes Lightning in Belfast

The Giants scored three times in the final period to secure a much-needed win on Friday night

The Belfast Giants climbed off the foot of the Elite League table with a confidence-building 5-1 win over MK Lightning at the SSE Arena.

Francis Beauvillier and Georgs Golovkovs traded goals before Kyle Baun put Belfast in front after two periods.

The hosts dominated the final period with Jonathan Boxill, Patrick Dwyer and Blair Riley finding the net to put a gloss on the scoreline.

The sides meet again in Belfast on Saturday night.

The Giants started the evening in an unfamiliar position at the bottom of the Elite League table, facing the side one place above them.

The hosts should have taken the lead on the first power play of the game when Josh Roach's shot deflected beyond Patrick Killeen only to come back off the inside of the post before the netminder iced the puck.

Milton Keynes also spurned a good chance to break the deadlock but Tim Wallace's fierce shot was well blocked by Tyler Beskorowany.

The Giants took the lead with just under four minutes remaining in the period when Riley's pass across the goal was met with a fine one-timer from Beauvillier on the far post.

Milton Keynes' bright start to the second period was rewarded as Golovkovs' shot went through the legs of Beskorowany.

The equaliser raised the temperature with the Giants' Guillaume Gelinas and Eric Neiley of the Lightning trading blows before heading to the sin bin.

Baun's goal less than four minutes before the second interval seemed to calm any lingering Giants' nerves as the home side took control of the contest.

Boxill gave the Giants breathing space early in the final period after some good work from Colin Shields caused panic in front of the Lightning goal.

It was one-way traffic after that as Dwyer scored his third goal of the season on a power play before Riley added a fifth with the best goal of the night. David Rutherford, skating behind the goal, sent a short reverse pass to Riley, who poked the puck home past a surprised Killeen on the near post.