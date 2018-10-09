Champions Hockey League: Cardiff Devils lose 3-1 at Vaxjo Lakers

Mike Hedden scored for Cardiff Devils against Vaxjo Lakers

Elite League title-holders Cardiff Devils lost their fifth successive Champions League game, beaten 3-1 at top Swedish team Vaxjo Lakers.

The Welsh club host the same opponents on Tuesday, 16 October at Ice Arena Wales in what is their their last chance to register a Group G win.

Mike Hedden opened the scoring for the visitors.

But goals from Pontus Netterberg, Brendan Shinnimin and Jonas Rondbjerg' powerplay ensured victory for Vaxjo.

Devils host Dundee Stars on Saturday and are at MK Lightning on Sunday as their Elite League defence continues.