Elite League: Giants beat Flames to continue winning run

Giants forward David Rutherford fires on goal in the narrow league victory over Guildford

Belfast Giants chalked up a fourth straight Elite League victory thanks to a 3-2 win over Guildford Flames at the SSE Arena on Wednesday night.

Curtis Leonard fired the hosts in front before Kruise Reddick levelled at the end of the first period.

Patrick Dwyer restored Belfast's lead in the second period and Jonathan Ferland made it 3-1 early in the third.

John Dunbar's goal set up a tense finale but the Giants prevailed to move up to second place.

The Giants dominated the opening period and took the lead midway through as Leonard, unassisted, fired home a mean slapshot through traffic at 11:37.

However, the Flames hit back right at the end of the period when Reddick netted shorthanded, assisted by Ian Watters, at 18:28.

The hosts regained their lead in the middle period at 36:54 - Dwyer showed plenty of endeavour to chase down a loose puck and cleverly threw the puck on net where it deflected off Travis Fullerton and into the goal.

Celebration time for the Giants as they edged out their English visitors in Belfast

Belfast started the final period well and it took only 69 seconds to make it 3-1.

This time it was down to nice work in the corner from Blair Riley and Francis Beauvillier with Ferland left to finish with a classy one-timer past Fullerton.

Dunbar made it a one-goal game at 53:13 with a fine power-play effort, assisted by Reddick.

The Giants are back in action on Saturday night with an away encounter against Glasgow Clan in the Challenge Cup.

It's followed by a league meeting with Nottingham Panthers in Belfast a day later.