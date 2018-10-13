Elite League: Cardiff Devils 5-2 Dundee Stars

Cardiff Devils forward Joey Martin scored 34 goals in all competitions last season

Cardiff Devils came from behind to beat Dundee Stars 5-2 at Ice Arena Wales.

The hosts took the lead through Joey Martin but the Stars led 2-1 at the end of the first period thanks to goals from Lukas Nielsen and Connor Cox.

Summer signing Ben Blood evened things up before third period goals form Michael Hedden, Joey Haddad and Mark Louis gave Devils the win.

Devils move up to second in the Elite League with just the one defeat all season while Stars remain bottom.