Belfast Giants beat Glasgow Clan 4-3 in Challenge Cup to extend winning run

Belfast Giants beat Glasgow Clan 4-3 on the road in a Challenge Cup game on Saturday to top their group and extend their winning run to five matches.

Blair Riley scored the decisive goal with just two seconds remaining.

Guillaume Gelinas, Francis Beauvillier and Kyle Baun were the other scorers for the holders at the Braehead Arena.

Rasmus Bjerrum, Travis Ehrhardt and Gerard Hanson were on target for the hosts, who came from a goal behind on three occasions during the game.

The Giants had already qualified for the quarter-finals of the competition but now do so as group winners, having only needed to take the game to overtime to do so.

Adam Keefe's side had won all four of their opening Challenge Cup matches before losing to Fife Flyers.

Gelinas opened the scoring at 7:05 in the first period, with Bjerrum equalising on 32:44 in the second period.

The Giants restored their advantage through Beauvillier, assisted by Jonathan Ferland and Mark Garside at 37:23.

Ehrhardt brought his side level for the second time, then Baun and Hanson traded goals, before Riley netted the winner unassisted.

The Giants hope to make it five Elite League wins in succession when they face Nottingham Panthers at the SSE Arena on Sunday (16:00 BST).