Challenge Cup: MK Lightning 4-5 Cardiff Devils

Mike Hedden scored what proved to be the deciding goal in Milton Keynes

Cardiff Devils survived a late comeback to beat MK Lightning by a single goal and claim a place in the Challenge Cup quarter finals.

Devils had taken a 4-0 lead at Planet Ice through Joey Haddad, Charles Linglet, Sean Bentivoglio and captain Jake Morissette, before Andreas Valdix got one back for the home side.

Mike Hedden extended their lead, before Valdix scored his second.

Further Lightning goals from Nelson Armstrong and Eric Neiley made for a tense final period.

Devils return to Ice Arena Wales on Tuesday where they host Vaxjo Lakers in the Champions League.