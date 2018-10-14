Elite League: Belfast Giants hammer table-topping Nottingham Panthers

The victory over the Panthers was the second win of the weekend for the Giants

Belfast Giants extended their winning run to six matches with a hugely impressive 6-1 hammering of league leaders Nottingham Panthers.

The Giants were 1-0 down to an Alex Guptill goal at the end of the first period, but four goals in the second period paved the way for victory.

Kendall McFaull, Blair Riley, Darcy Murphy, Josh Roach, Hunter Bishop and Lewis Hook were the home goalscorers.

The win follows Saturday's Challenge Cup victory away to Glasgow Clan.

Sunday's result leaves the Giants fourth in the Elite League table, six points behind the Panthers at the top but with three games in hand.

Guptill's powerplay opener came after eight minutes when he finished after the puck was deflected off the leg of Curtis Leonard.

Adam Keefe's mean battled hard during the first period and had a lot of zone play, but didn't create enough clear-cut chances.

First Giants goal for Bishop

But whatever Keefe said to them at the break obviously worked as they equalised through McFaull five minutes into the second period.

They took the lead just over a minute later when Riley delivered a powerplay goal, which was initially credited to Gulliaume Gelinas.

Murphy then extended the lead, bringing it back out in front from behind the net to tap home.

Roach made it 4-1 at the end of the second period by latching on to a fine Jonathan Ferland pass to score with a simple finish.

The fifth goal was a first for the Giants for Bishop, who fired a wrist shot low into the bottom corner from distance.

Hook completed the scoring for the Giants three minutes from time with a rebound effort after David Rutherford's drive to the net.