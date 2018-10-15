Elite League round up: Glasgow Clan, Dundee Stars & Fife Flyers in action

Fife Flyers enjoyed a four-point weekend

Winning runs, losing streaks, kicks in the teeth and Kevin Bridges. Just another week for the Scottish sides in the Elite League.

Mickey Mouse kept Glasgow Clan out of their own arena for the best part of a month as Disney On Ice rolled into town.

However, there weren't many home comforts to be found, or indeed a fairytale ending, thanks to a dramatic plot twist on Saturday night.

A goal just two seconds from time inflicted a painful 4-3 defeat on Pete Russell's men, while Scottish rivals Fife Flyers managed to record two victories from two to further bolster their dazzling winning streak in the league.

As for the Dundee Stars, well, fans of the Tayside club may not fancy reading on.

High-flying Fife continue to flourish

Fife Flyers coach Todd Dutiaume witnessed his Kirkcaldy side take maximum points against the Guilford Flames, thrusting them into second in the Elite League table.

And Dutiaume was proud to see his team, who won 6-3 at home on Saturday and 6-5 on the road the following day, come out on top on the back of six successive wins in the Elite League - but cast his eye forward at some big challenges to come.

"This was a crucial weekend for both teams," he said. "We've always matched up well and we knew we would have to be at our best.

"We've got games to come against Sheffield, Nottingham and Cardiff and they'll be good benchmarks for us and the latter two could be our two sternest challenges to date."

Overcoming Guildford, especially making the long trip to Surrey on Sunday, made it all the better as Fife are starting to make fans sit up and take notice around the country.

Stars losing run stretches to six

Dundee Stars are now six without victory, but moved up to ninth in the table after picking up a point from Sunday's penalty shots loss to Glasgow Clan.

Small consolation, indeed.

Clan put away all their chances from the spot to confirm the result as Brendan Connolly's two goals in regulation time cancelled out strikes from Johan Andersson and Fabrizio Ricci.

It was further frustration for the Stars who were soundly beaten 5-2 by the current champions Cardiff Devils in South Wales on Saturday.

Connor Cox and Lukas Lundvald had Dundee 2-1 ahead at one point in the first period, but four unanswered goals made it a good night for the Devils.

As for Clan, Sunday's win on Tayside made up - well, sort of - for Saturday's gut-wrenching 4-3 Challenge Cup loss to Belfast Giants as opposing captain Blair Riley netted with just two seconds to go to stun a packed Braehead Arena.

Pete Russell's side have one more chance to secure a last-eight berth in the competition on Tuesday when Stars visit, hoping to get their revenge and put Glasgow out of the tournament.

Glasgow Clan recovered from their defeat to Belfast Giants on Saturday to beat Dundee Stars

Stats of the week

Fife Flyers' win at Guildford Flames on Sunday keeps their record of being the only Scottish team to win there since Flames joined the league in 2017 going.

Only a regulation-time win for Glasgow Clan will secure their passage to the quarter finals of the Challenge Cup on Tuesday, which would eliminate Fife Flyers.

Glasgow Clan have won four and lost four in their eight Elite League games so far. They have yet to play a league match at home this season.

Dundee Stars have picked up five extra points from the nine games they have lost after the games have gone beyond regulation time.

Sunday's win for Glasgow Clan was only the third time coach Pete Russell experienced a win on an opposing Scottish bench, having done it twice as coach of Milton Keynes Lightning last season.

Tweet of the week

Craig Holland's car en route to Kevin Bridges

Dundee Stars netminder Craig Holland runs into a spot of bother...

Quote of the week

"It's nice to come to Scotland and win an away game. I didn't get to do that much at Milton Keynes last year" - Clan's Scots coach Pete Russell enjoys the feeling of getting Scottish away points.