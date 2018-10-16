Kevin Raine back with Belfast Giants after playing for club last season

Kevin Raine played 58 games for the Giants last season

Canadian defenceman Kevin Raine has returned to the Belfast Giants after helping Adam Keefe's side win last season's Challenge Cup.

Raine, 25, played 58 games for the Giants last season after signing for the team in 2017.

Coach Keefe said it was an "easy decision" to sign Raine after learning of his availability.

"We know what to expect from him. He skates very well, is solid defensively and will compete every night."

Raine made his professional debut with the AHL's Portland Pirates in 2013-14 before joining Manchester Monarchs, the AHL affiliate team for NHL outfit Los Angeles Kings.

He had further spells with Ontario Reign, Charlotte Checkers and the Florida Everblades before arriving in Belfast.

"It is great to be rejoining somewhere familiar and return to a city that I love," said Raine.

"There are quite a few familiar faces still in the Giants locker room and I have nothing but good things to say about those guys.

"Hopefully I will be back on the ice this week and I am excited to dive right back in."