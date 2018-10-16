Champions Hockey League: Cardiff Devils 5-6 Vaxjo Lakers OT

Cardiff Devils netminder Ben Bowns produced a string of impressive saves

Cardiff Devils ended their Champions League campaign winless after an overtime loss at home to Vaxjo Lakers.

Lakers led 3-0 through Liam Reddox, Linus Fröberg and Kalle Johansson.

Devils staged a thrilling recovery as Layne Ulmer, Joey Martin and Stephen Dixon scored, only for Janne Pesonen to edge Lakers back in front.

Ulmer levelled before Martin's goal looked to give Devils victory, but Joel Persson equalised to make it 5-5 and then struck the winner in overtime.

Devils lost 3-1 away to the Swedish side earlier in October but were hoping to turn the tables on Tuesday to register a first win in Group G and finish on a high.

The Welsh club return to Elite League action this weekend as they continue their title defence with two home games, against Sheffield Steelers on Saturday and then Fife Flyers the following afternoon.