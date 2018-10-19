Elite League: Belfast Giants continue winning streak with 4-1 win over MK Lightning

The sides have met three times already in the Elite League this season

The Belfast Giants continued their impressive form by claiming their seventh straight win with a 4-1 victory against Milton Keynes Lightning.

After a scoreless first period Francis Beauvillier and David Rutherford shot the visitors into a two-goal lead.

Andreas Valdix reduced the deficit before Guillaume Gelinas and Rutherford put the result beyond doubt.

The sides meet again on Saturday before the Giants travel to meet Guildford Flames on Sunday.

Darcy Murphy came the closest to scoring in a tight opening period but was denied by the post as both netminders ensured they would not surrender the early initiative to their opposition..

Patrick Killeen in the Lightning goal was on fine form and looked to have thwarted another attack early in the second period by stopping Mark Garside's shot, only for Beauvillier to pick up the rebound and slot high into the net from the blueline.

With the wind in their sails the visitors promptly doubled their advantage through Rutherford, who finished at the back post on a powerplay.

Valdix's reply early in the third offered renewed hope for Lightning before the Giants once against took advantage of a powerplay with a Gelinas one-timer and another fine finish from Rutherford putting them out of sight with the clock winding.

After falling to three consecutive defeats to start the season the Giants have won their last seven which they will hope to extend over the course of the weekend.