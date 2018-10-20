Elite League: Belfast Giants complete double over MK Lightning

Blair Riley fired in Belfast's second goal in Saturday night's victory in England

Belfast Giants chalked up a second away victory over Milton Keynes Lightning in two days to stretch their winning run in the Elite League to eight games.

Hunter Bishop set the visitors on their way to a 5-1 win on Saturday night before Blair Riley doubled the lead.

Trevor Morbeck pulled one back at the end of the first period.

The Giants pulled clear thanks to strikes from Francis Beauvillier and Dustin Johner (2) as they easily secured the two points.

Beauvillier and Rutherford (2) were also on target in Friday night's 4-1 win at Planet Ice with Guillaume Gelinas netting the other goal.

Belfast will hope to make it a six-point weekend on the road when they take on Guildford Flames on Sunday.