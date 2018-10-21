Elite League: Guildford Flames end Giants' winning run with 3-2 victory

The Giants levelled twice before Ackered scored the winner late into the final period

Calle Ackered's late winner for the Guildford Flames sent the Belfast Giants to a first defeat in nine matches.

Kruise Reddick and Darcy Murphy traded early goals before the influential Ackered restored the hosts' advantage.

Kyle Baun's close range equaliser set up a tense final period in which the Flames found a winner on the powerplay.

The Giants travel to Manchester to take on the Storm on Friday 26 November in their next game.

All three of the host's goals came on the powerplay with Reddick finishing from Ackered's assists.

Murphy replied in kind with another powerplay goal before Ackered, who the Flames acquired in the 2017 off-season from Swedish side Östersunds IK, provided a classy finish midway through the second period.

Baun's scrappy goal once again brought parity to proceedings but Ackered finished off a crisp passing move involving John Dunbar and Kruise as the Flames picked up their fifth league win of the campaign.