Ice hockey: Dundee Stars extra period losses 'psychological' - Omar Pacha

Nottingham Panthers' Alex Bolduc celebrates his overtime winner to leave Dundee Stars beaten again

Another week and more storylines as the Scottish sides tasted terrific highs and disappointing lows in the Elite League.

Glasgow Clan found Coventry Blaze too tough to handle on Saturday.

Fife Flyers got a taste of the high life as they soared to the top of the league, but ended the weekend usurped after a sobering trip to Cardiff.

As for Dundee Stars, it was another week of defeats as coach Omar Pacha's bad movie continues to play on a loop.

Stars' woes continue

Dundee coach Omar Pacha is starting to think his team's lack of success in the extra period is psychological after three losses in a week after regulation time.

Saturday's 4-3 loss at Manchester Storm was followed by a slender 2-1 home defeat to Nottingham Panthers, while they also lost on Tuesday to Glasgow Clan.

And Pacha had the look of a man haunted as his team's hoodoo continued - taking it to seven losses after the 60 minute mark.

"It's just frustrating because we have a good hockey team here and I really believe in this group," he said.

"I feel bad because the players worked hard in the full 60 minutes, but it's the same story for us.

"The overtimes and shootouts are where we're going wrong and we practice those every day. The confidence is low, especially when it gets beyond regulation time.

"It might be a psychological thing when we get to that stage. It's been seven times now where this has happened and as a team, we're just so close.

Fife flirt with top spot

Fife Flyers fans woke up on Sunday morning to see their team at the top of the Elite League table after a 7-5 win over Nottingham Panthers.

Mike Cazzola, Scott Aarssen, Ricards Birzins, Carlo Finucci, Brett Bulmer, Danick Gauthier and Paul Crowder all netted on a crazy night in front of the Kirkcaldy support.

However league champions Cardiff Devils reminded them on Sunday there was much to do as they hit Todd Dutiaume's men with a 7-2 win, with Cazzola and Evan Bloodoff scoring.

Glasgow Clan roughed up the Panthers for what lay ahead for them at the weekend, winning 6-3 in a dominant performance on Friday night.

But they couldn't reach the same levels on Saturday as Coventry Blaze got a first win on the road, take the points in a 5-3 win.

Stats of the week

• Fife Flyers' win on Saturday was their eighth in a row - the first time they achieved that since joining the Elite League in 2011.

• Glasgow Clan have two points more after 10 games than they did last season. Currently on 10, they only had eight on the board at this stage 12 months ago.

• Fife's Paul Crowder, this week's Elite League Player of the Week, had picked up a point in each of his last nine games - a run which ended on Sunday.

• Dundee Stars have taken a point from their last four games, but have lost them all - losing two in overtime and two on penalty shots.

Tweet of the week

Some of the Glasgow Clan players let their down on Sunday, especially forward Scott Tanski.

Quote of the week

"It was just as good as I thought it would feel. I don't remember getting the puck, but I got a pretty good shot on it. It was surreal, but it was fun." - Glasgow Clan's Jack Musil talks about his first pro goal last Tuesday against Dundee Stars.