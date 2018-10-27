Elite League: Belfast Giants secure overtime victory against Manchester

Blair Riley got the Giants' first goal of the evening in Manchester

An overtime winner from David Rutherford gave Belfast Giants a 4-3 win away to Manchester Storm in the Elite League on Saturday.

After falling behind to a Luke Moffatt goal after just 64 seconds, the Giants raced into a 3-1 lead through Blair Riley, Darcy Murphy and Kyle Baun.

Mike Hammond pulled one back for the home side before Chris Auger equalised four minutes from time.

The Giants suffered a 3-2 defeat away to Guildford Flames last Sunday.

That loss ended an impressive run of eight consecutive victories for Adam Keefe's side, who now travel to play Nottingham Panthers on Sunday.

The hosts made a fantastic start through Moffatt, who capitalised on an assist from Dane Byers to claim the first goal of the night.

Storm's lead lasted just over 10 minutes, with Riley getting the visitors back on level terms after Murphy supplied the pass.

Murphy then got on the scoresheet himself to put the Giants ahead in the 16th minute, with Rutherford providing the assist.

The only powerplay goal of the match came in the third minute of the second period, with Baun extending the Giants' lead as they looked to secure what would have been their ninth win in a row.

The Giants' two-goal cushion did not last long, however, as Shane Bakker assisted Hammond who got a goal back for Storm in the seventh minute of the second period.

Auger's equaliser took the match into overtime, with Guillaume Gelinas providing the assist for Rutherford's winner in the fifth minute of the extra innings.