Challenge Cup: Cardiff Devils 3-5 Guildford Flames

Kevin King opened the scoring for Guildford Flames in Cardiff

Ian Watters hit a hat-trick as Guildford Flames claimed a Challenge Cup shock win away to Cardiff Devils at Ice Arena Wales.

Kevin King's powerplay goal put the visitors ahead before Watters struck three times in the second period.

Joey Haddad got Devils on the score-board before Gleason Fournier and Matt Pope threatened a home comeback, only for John Dunbar to seal Flames' win.

Devils go to Coventry Blaze on Sunday in another cup encounter.