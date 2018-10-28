Elite League: Giants defeat Panthers in second overtime win of weekend

Darcy Murphy scored the winner for the Giants with his second goal of the game

Belfast Giants secured their second overtime victory of the weekend when they defeated Elite League leaders Nottingham Panthers on Sunday.

Darcy Murphy scored the winner in added time as the Giants came back from two goals down to win 3-2 in Nottingham.

Brett Perlini and Dylan Olsen had given the home side a 2-0 lead before Murphy and Dustin Johner brought the Giants level and took the game into overtime.

The Giants won 4-3 away to Manchester Storm on Saturday.

The back-to-back away victories mean Adam Keefe's men have now won 10 of their last 11 games.

Perlini gave the home side a great start when he opened the scoring with a powerplay goal in the ninth minute, collecting a Tim Billingsley pass to fire home.

Olsen doubled the lead six minutes into the second period, again on the powerplay, with Mark Hurtubise providing the assist.

The Panthers maintained their two-goal lead going into the third period, but the visitors hit back with two goals in just over a minute.

The first came on 43:34 when Murphy got his first goal of the night with a powerplay effort.

Dustin Johner got the equaliser 74 seconds later - again from the powerplay - after good work from Curtis Leonard and Josh Roach.

Murphy got the winner in the fourth minute of overtime to make it a four-point weekend for the Giants, who are away to Fife Flyers in their next match on Friday.