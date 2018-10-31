Elite League: Glasgow Clan 0-1 Cardiff Devils

Glasgow v Cardiff Devils action last season
Cardiff Devils, who won the treble last season, beat Glasgow 8-1 on 30 September

Cardiff Devils maintained the pressure on the Elite League leaders with a narrow 1-0 victory over Glasgow Clan.

Stephen Dixon scored the all-important goal for the Devils, firing them ahead in the second period.

Great Britain goaltender Ben Bowns was man of the match for the visitors as he secured a second shutout in four days.

The sides return to action on Saturday when Cardiff host Coventry Blaze at Ice Arena Wales and Glasgow entertain Belfast Giants at the Braehead Arena.

