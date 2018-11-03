Elite League: Blair Riley hits a hat-trick as Belfast Giants beat Glasgow Clan 4-1

Riley joined the Giants from AHL outfit Stockton Heat in 2016

Blair Riley scored a hat-trick as Belfast Giants maintained their lead at the top of the Elite League table with a 4-1 away victory over Glasgow Clan.

Riley's three goals came in the second period before Scott Pitt pulled one back for the hosts midway through the third.

Jonathan Boxill added a fourth for the visitors three minutes from time to make it two wins from the first two games of their Scottish triple header.

The Giants beat Fife Flyers on Friday.

Adam Keefe's men have won 12 of their last 13 games and now travel to take on Dundee Stars on Sunday.

The Giants almost took the lead after just 59 seconds when Josh Roach had a good effort but Joel Rumple in the home goal produced a fine save.

Josh Gratton came closest for the home side in a scoreless opening quarter but his shot was blocked before it could get through on net.

Clan were beginning to apply more pressure at the start of the second period when the Giants took the lead in the 25th minute, with David Rutherford providing the assist for Riley's opening strike.

The Canadian forward doubled the Giants' lead with a powerplay goal four minutes later, making the most of Zack Fitzgerald receiving two minutes for roughing.

Riley completed his hat-trick four minutes before the end of the second period after good build-up play by Lewis Hook and Guillaume Gelinas.

It looked like Clan might have been launching a comeback when Pitt grabbed a short-handed goal in the 50th minute, but Broxill restored the Giants' three-goal cushion to seal an impressive victory.