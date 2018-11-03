Elite League: Cardiff Devils 4-6 Coventry Blaze

From the section

Gleason Fournier was one of Cardiff Devils' scorers against Coventry Blaze

Tim Crowder hit the net twice as Coventry Blaze triumphed at Elite League title-holders Cardiff Devils.

Bryce Reddick's opener was cancelled out by Kevin Morris before Alex Nikiforuk put the visitors in front.

Sean Bentivoglio levelled for the hosts only for Kelin Ainsworth and Crowder to underline Blaze's threat.

Devils' Gleason Fournier and Alex Forbes exchanged goals before Charles Linglet and Crowder did the same to finish the scoring.