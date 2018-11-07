Elite League: Cardiff Devils 4-5 Fife Flyers OT

Brett Bulmer's overtime goal gave Fife Flyers victory away to Cardiff Devils.

Joe Basaraba and Paul Crowder gave Fife an early lead, but Devils hit back in the second period to level through Joey Martin and Bryce Reddick.

Fife edged ahead twice more thanks to Mike Cazzola and Danick Gauthier, but Devils replied each time with goals from Layne Ulmer and Matthew Myers.

But Bulmer had the final say in the extra period to hand Devils their third Elite League loss in a row.

Devils are next in action in the Elite League on Saturday night (19:00 GMT) away to MK Lightning, before facing Belfast Giants at home (18:00 GMT) the following evening.