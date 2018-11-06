Challenge Cup: Holders Belfast Giants choose Dundee Stars in quarter-final draw

The Giants have defeated Stars in four of their five meetings this season

Holders Belfast Giants have selected Dundee Stars as their Challenge Cup quarter-final opponents.

Having secured top seeding in the group stages, the Giants earned the right to choose who they would play and opted for the seventh seeds.

Adam Keefe's men secured an away win over the Stars on Sunday to make it four wins from five meetings between the sides this season.

The Giants beat Cardiff Devils in last season's final at the Ice Arena Wales.

The other quarter-final ties will see Cardiff Devils playing Glasgow Clan, Nottingham Panthers taking on Manchester Storm and Guildford Flames up against Shieffield Steelers.

The dates for the quarter-final games are yet to be announced.