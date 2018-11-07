Cardiff Devils: Ben Blood leaves Elite League champions for Tappara

Ben Blood
Former Ottawa Senators player Ben Blood only joined Cardiff Devils in July

Defenceman Ben Blood has left Cardiff Devils to sign a two-year deal with Tappara of the Finnish Liiga.

The Elite League side will now look to sign a replacement after a departure the Welsh club say is "disappointing."

"We obviously are extremely disappointed Ben is leaving the club, but on the flip side, this is a great opportunity for him," Devils managing director Todd Kelman said.

Devils agreed a compensation package for the loss of Blood.

"We will never agree to release a player without ensuring the compensation covers everything we have invested in the player," Kelman added.

"Tappara and us have agreed a fair package to get this done."

